Clary KL, Murley WD, Ortiz RS, Rogers ML. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38634715
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death, making suicide prevention a major public health priority. Increasing understanding of factors influencing suicidal behavior is paramount. Previous research has implicated psychological closeness, characterized by perceptions of how close/distant or attached/detached one feels to a particular object, as a cognitive factor that influences suicidal behavior. However, a better understanding of how psychological closeness to suicide methods is conceptualized by relevant populations is needed to improve its assessment and understand how it may confer risk for suicide.
attachment; comfort; familiarity; psychological closeness; qualitative; suicide