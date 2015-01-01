Abstract

Following extended colon resections, it may not always be possible to perform colorectal anastomosis. The Deloyers procedure, which involves the transposition of the right colon, has been identified as a viable solution. This report aims to discuss the circumstances under which the Deloyers procedure was performed, as well as to evaluate the early and late postoperative outcomes, by reviewing cases conducted between 2010 and 2023. In a 22-year-old female patient who suffered major organ and tissue loss (with injuries to the sigmoid colon, descending colon, transverse colon, and mesentery) due to a firearm injury, the Deloyers procedure was applied during restorative surgery following initial damage control surgery. The procedure involved mobilizing the cecum and right colon, performing a cranio-caudal rotation over the ileocolic artery pedicle, followed by an appendectomy, and creating a colorectal anastomosis using circular staplers. There were no complications during the postoperative follow-ups. By the 14th postoperative day, the patient was discharged and experienced bowel movements four times a day, managed with 2.5 mg of diphenoxylate hydrochloride and 0.025 mg of atropine sulfate. At the 6-month follow-up, the frequency of bowel movements had decreased to twice daily without the need for medical treatment. Given the functional outcomes in patients after extended left colectomies, the Deloyers procedure, with its low associated morbidity, stands out as a viable option.

Language: en