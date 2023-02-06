Abstract

BACKGROUND: This descriptive analysis examines the victims of the February 6, 2023, earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş and Elbistan, Türkiye. It aims to detail the injury profiles related to neuro-musculoskeletal trauma, assess the rehabilitation needs of patients, and propose a comprehensive rehabilitation approach.



METHODS: The study included patients injured in the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake on February 6, 2023, who were transported to our hospital based on their rehabilitation needs. Data from patients treated at our hospital were recorded retrospectively. This included demographic information, accompanying pathologies, laboratory findings, rehabilitation programs, and treatments received during their hospital stay. Statistical analyses were conducted to examine the data.



RESULTS: A total of 141 patients with musculoskeletal injuries were admitted due to injuries sustained from the earthquake. The mean age of the participants was 39.76 years, with a slight female predominance (56.7%). The majority of patients sustained injuries while trapped under debris (90.1%), with an average duration of 10 hours under rubble. Fractures were the most common form of injury (53.2%), predominantly affecting the lower extremities. Peripheral nerve injuries were present in 41.1% of patients, and amputations were observed in 30.5%. Complications included compartment syndrome (46.1%), crush syndrome (36.2%), and various infections. Pain was prevalent among patients, with somatic pain being the most reported type. Individualized rehabilitation programs were implemented, incorporating physical therapy, wound care, pain management, and psychosocial support.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the critical rehabilitation needs of earthquake survivors and emphasizes the importance of early and comprehensive rehabilitation interventions. Multidisciplinary rehabilitation programs were crucial in addressing medical issues, functional limitations, and psychological challenges faced by the survivors. The findings contribute to a deeper understanding of earthquake-related injuries and underscore the significance of well-coordinated rehabilitation strategies in disaster responses.

