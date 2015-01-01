Abstract

BACKGROUND: In our earthquake-prone country, it is crucial to gather data from regional hospitals following earthquakes. This information is essential for preparing for future disasters and enhancing healthcare services for those affected by earthquakes. This study aimed to evaluate the Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS) and the Shock Index, Pediatric Age-Adjusted (SIPA), in children affected by earthquakes, to provide clinicians with insights into the severity of trauma and hemodynamic stability.



METHODS: The study included patients admitted to our hospital's pediatric emergency service within the three weeks following the earthquake. We evaluated their age, sex, admission vital signs, mechanical ventilation requirements, development of crush syndrome, length of hospital stay, PTS, and SIPA.



RESULTS: Our study included 176 children (89 females and 87 males) with trauma. Fifty-eight (32.95%) children had crush syndrome, and 87 (49.43%) were hospitalized. The median PTS was 10 (ranging from -3 to 12), and the median SIPA was 1.00 (ranging from 0.57 to 2.10). We observed a negative correlation between the time spent under debris and PTS (r=-0.228, p=0.002) and a positive correlation with the SIPA score (r=0.268, p<0.001). The time spent under debris (p<0.001) and SIPA score (p<0.001) were significantly higher in hospitalized children. PTS was significantly lower in hospitalized children than in others. A PTS cutoff point of 7.5, and a SIPA cutoff point of 1.05, predicted hospitalization in all children. Time spent under debris and SIPA were significantly higher in children with crush syndrome than in others (p<0.001). PTS at a cutoff point of 8.5 and SIPA at a cutoff point of 1.05 predicted crush syndrome in all children.



CONCLUSION: PTS and SIPA are important practical scoring systems that can be used to predict the severity of trauma, hospitalization, crush syndrome, and the clinical course in pediatric patients admitted to the hospital due to earthquake trauma.

