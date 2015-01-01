Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firing guns into the air during celebrations is a tradition that poses significant risks to public safety. These falling bullets, often referred to as tired bullets, can attain high velocities during their descent and have the potential to cause serious injury or death to people and animals, or significant damage to property upon impact.



METHODS: This study aimed to retrospectively detect and analyze incidents of celebratory gunfire-related injuries (CGRI) that were admitted to three different hospitals in two cities in Turkey over a 10-year period from 2014 to 2023.



RESULTS: Data collected from Trabzon Kanuni Training and Research Hospital, Karadeniz Technical University Faculty of Medicine Farabi Hospital, and Yeditepe University Kozyatağı Hospital revealed 48 cases of injuries attributed to celebratory gunfire. Of these cases, 64.6% involved male victims. Children aged 0-17 years were the most affected demographic, with the head, neck, and face being the most frequently injured areas. The majority of incidents occurred in rural areas. Eight cases (16.7%) resulted in fatalities. The reasons for gunfire in 43.8% of the cases could not be determined.



CONCLUSION: Sociologically, gun ownership is often associated with prestige and can trigger the use of firearms in celebrations, such as weddings, in some societies. However, this tradition can result in tragic consequences worldwide. Stricter regulations and legal frameworks are necessary to prevent the use of unlicensed weapons. Collaborative efforts are crucial for effectively addressing the societal normalization of celebratory gunfire. Future prospective studies can comprehensively evaluate the incidence of CGRI and identify effective preventive strategies to safeguard public health.

