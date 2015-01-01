Abstract

PURPOSE: Exposure to alcohol-related cues is thought to elicit a conditional response characterized by increased craving in individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD). In the context of AUD research, it is important to consider that not all individuals with an AUD are alcohol cue reactive. This study systematically examined subjective alcohol cue reactivity and its clinical and drinking correlates in individuals with an AUD enrolled in a human laboratory pharmacotherapy trial.



METHODS: Individuals with current moderate-to-severe AUD (N = 52) completed a standard alcohol cue exposure paradigm and individual difference assessments as part of a human laboratory pharmacotherapy trial (NCT04249882). We classified participants as cue reactive (CR+) and cue non-reactive (CR-), as indicated by self-reported, subjective alcohol urge, and examined group differences in baseline clinical characteristics and drinking outcomes over the course of the trial.



RESULTS: Twenty participants (38%) were identified as CR+, while 32 participants (62%) were identified as CR-. The CR+ and CR- groups did not differ in baseline drinking and AUD clinical characteristics, but the groups differed in race composition (p = 0.02) and smoking prevalence (p = 0.04) such that the CR+ group had lower prevalence of smokers. The CR+, compared with the CR-, group drank more during the trial titration period (p = 0.03). Both groups reduced drinking across the trial (p's < 0.001), but the CR+ group exhibited a smaller reduction in drinking, compared with the CR- group (time x group, p = 0.029; CR-, p < 0.0001; CR+: p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Results indicate that cue reactivity is a heterogenous construct. Recognizing this heterogeneity, and the clinical factors associated with it, is critical to advancing this paradigm as an early efficacy marker in AUD research.

