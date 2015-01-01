Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is increasing among middle-aged and older US adults, populations that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of cannabis. Risks for adverse effects differ by cannabis use patterns, which have become increasingly heterogeneous. Nevertheless, little is known about age differences in such patterns.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate age differences in cannabis use patterns, comparing younger (age 18-49), middle-aged (age 50-64), and older adults (age ≥65).



METHODS: A total of 4,151 US adults with past 7-day cannabis consumption completed an online survey (35.1% male; 60.1% female; 4.8% identified as "other"). Regression models examined age differences in cannabis use patterns.



RESULTS: Compared to younger adults, middle-aged and older adults were more likely to consume cannabis during evening hours (50-64: adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.98, 95% CI 2.24-3.96; ≥65: aOR = 4.23, 95 CI 2.82-6.35); by only one method (50-64: aOR = 1.67, 95% CI 1.34-2.09; ≥65: aOR = 3.38, 95 CI 2.24-5.09); primarily by smoking as the only method (50-64: aOR = 1.52, 95% CI 1.29-1.78; ≥65: aOR = 2.12, 95 CI 1.64-2.74); but less likely to consume concentrated cannabis products (concentrates) with extremely high %THC (50-64: aOR = 0.71, 95% CI 0.54-0.93; ≥65: aOR = 0.30, 95 CI 0.16-0.55). Age differences in cannabis use patterns were also observed between middle-aged and older adults.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that middle-aged and older adults may engage in less risky cannabis use patterns compared to younger groups (e.g. lower likelihood of consuming highly potent concentrates). However, findings also underscore the importance of recognizing risks unique to these older demographics, such as smoking-related health events. Consequently, prevention strategies targeting such use patterns are needed.

