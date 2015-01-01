Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cauliflower ear, or "hematoma auris," is a permanent condition that is typically viewed as a deformity. Despite this, it has anecdotally been observed that combat sport athletes view cauliflower ear as a respected aesthetic trait. This study characterizes and quantifies the differences in initial impressions of subjects with cauliflower ear between combat sport athletes and the general population.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional survey, participants were shown frontal and profile views of four subjects with cauliflower ear and five control subjects. Respondents rated the subjects on a scale of 0-100 in perceived success, attraction, approachability, and affect display. Numeric scores were compared between combat sport athletes and the general population. Additionally, first impressions were categorized into positive, neutral, or negative classes via latent class analysis (LCA).



RESULTS: 678 combat sport athletes and 129 general casual observers participated in the survey. Combat sport athletes rated subjects with cauliflower ear significantly more favorably than respondents in the general population in all personal attributes: perceived success (+4.03, 95 % CI:1.8-6.2, p = 0.0003), attractiveness (+4.11, 95 % CI:1.8-6.4, p = 0.0005), approachability (+11.57, 95 % CI: 8.4-14.7, p < 0.0001), and affect display (+4.14, 95 % CI: 1.9-6.3, p = 0.0002). They also had approximately seven times greater odds (95 % CI:4.0-12.6, p < 0.001) of reporting a positive first impression of a person with cauliflower ear than the general population.



CONCLUSION: Confirming anecdotal observation, the combat sports group had a more positive perception of cauliflower ear than the general population. Conditions that are typically viewed as deformities can be looked upon favorably in specific subpopulations.

Language: en