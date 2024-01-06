|
Keynejad RC, Boardman-Pretty T, Barber S, Tweed J, Forshall E, Edwards A, Shotton J, Wilson CA. BJPsych Bull 2024; 1-6.
AIMS AND METHOD: Our team of core and higher psychiatry trainees aimed to improve secondary mental health service detection of and response to gender-based violence (GBV) in South East London. We audited home treatment team (HTT), drug and alcohol (D&A) service and in-patient ward clinical records (n = 90) for female and non-binary patients. We implemented brief, cost-neutral staff engagement and education interventions at service, borough and trust levels before re-auditing (n = 86), completing a plan-do-study-act cycle.
community mental health teams; in-patient treatment; mental health services; patients and service users; Psychotic disorders/schizophrenia