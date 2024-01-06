SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keynejad RC, Boardman-Pretty T, Barber S, Tweed J, Forshall E, Edwards A, Shotton J, Wilson CA. BJPsych Bull 2024; 1-6.

(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bjb.2024.34

38639203

AIMS AND METHOD: Our team of core and higher psychiatry trainees aimed to improve secondary mental health service detection of and response to gender-based violence (GBV) in South East London. We audited home treatment team (HTT), drug and alcohol (D&A) service and in-patient ward clinical records (n = 90) for female and non-binary patients. We implemented brief, cost-neutral staff engagement and education interventions at service, borough and trust levels before re-auditing (n = 86), completing a plan-do-study-act cycle.

RESULTS: Documented enquiry about exposure to GBV increased by 30% (HTT), 15% (ward) and 7% (D&A), post-intervention. We identified staff training needs and support for improving GBV care. Up to 56% of records identified psychiatric symptoms related to GBV exposure. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Moves to make mental healthcare more trauma-informed rely on services first being supportive environments for enquiry, disclosure and response to traumatic stressors. Our collaborative approach across clinical services increased GBV enquiry and documentation. The quality of response is more difficult to measure and requires concerted attention.


community mental health teams; in-patient treatment; mental health services; patients and service users; Psychotic disorders/schizophrenia

