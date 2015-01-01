|
Citation
|
Bockhop F, Greving S, Zeldovich M, Krenz U, Cunitz K, Timmermann D, Kieslich M, Andelic N, Buchheim A, Koerte IK, Roediger M, Brockmann K, Bonfert MV, Berweck S, Lendt M, Staebler M, von Steinbuechel N. BMC Neurol. 2024; 24(1): e133.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The German Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) can be used to assess post-concussion symptoms (PCS) after traumatic brain injury (TBI) in adults, adolescents, and children.
METHODS: In this study, we examined the psychometric properties of the German RPQ proxy version (N = 146) for children (8-12 years) after TBI at the item, total and scale score level. Construct validity was analyzed using rank correlations with the proxy-assessed Post-Concussion Symptoms Inventory (PCSI-P), the Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9), and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale 7 (GAD-7). Furthermore, sensitivity testing was performed concerning subjects' sociodemographic and injury-related characteristics. Differential item functioning (DIF) was analyzed to assess the comparability of RPQ proxy ratings for children with those for adolescents.
RESULTS: Good internal consistency was demonstrated regarding Cronbach's α (0.81-0.90) and McDonald's ω (0.84-0.92). The factorial validity of a three-factor model was superior to the original one-factor model. Proxy ratings of the RPQ total and scale scores were strongly correlated with the PCSI-P (ϱ = 0.50-0.69), as well as moderately to strongly correlated with the PHQ-9 (ϱ = 0.49-0.65) and the GAD-7 (ϱ = 0.44-0.64). The DIF analysis revealed no relevant differences between the child and adolescent proxy versions.
CONCLUSIONS: The German RPQ proxy is a psychometrically reliable and valid instrument for assessing PCS in children after TBI. Therefore, RPQ self- and proxy-ratings can be used to assess PCS in childhood as well as along the lifespan of an individual after TBI.
Language: en