Abstract

BACKGROUND: The German Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) can be used to assess post-concussion symptoms (PCS) after traumatic brain injury (TBI) in adults, adolescents, and children.



METHODS: In this study, we examined the psychometric properties of the German RPQ proxy version (N = 146) for children (8-12 years) after TBI at the item, total and scale score level. Construct validity was analyzed using rank correlations with the proxy-assessed Post-Concussion Symptoms Inventory (PCSI-P), the Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ-9), and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale 7 (GAD-7). Furthermore, sensitivity testing was performed concerning subjects' sociodemographic and injury-related characteristics. Differential item functioning (DIF) was analyzed to assess the comparability of RPQ proxy ratings for children with those for adolescents.



RESULTS: Good internal consistency was demonstrated regarding Cronbach's α (0.81-0.90) and McDonald's ω (0.84-0.92). The factorial validity of a three-factor model was superior to the original one-factor model. Proxy ratings of the RPQ total and scale scores were strongly correlated with the PCSI-P (ϱ = 0.50-0.69), as well as moderately to strongly correlated with the PHQ-9 (ϱ = 0.49-0.65) and the GAD-7 (ϱ = 0.44-0.64). The DIF analysis revealed no relevant differences between the child and adolescent proxy versions.



CONCLUSIONS: The German RPQ proxy is a psychometrically reliable and valid instrument for assessing PCS in children after TBI. Therefore, RPQ self- and proxy-ratings can be used to assess PCS in childhood as well as along the lifespan of an individual after TBI.

