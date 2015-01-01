Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide stands as both a primary symptom and the direst outcome of major depressive disorder (MDD). The scarcity of effective treatment strategies makes managing MDD patients with suicide especially challenging. Hence, it is crucial to investigate disease characteristics and efficacious therapeutic strategies for these patients, drawing insights from disease databases and real-world data.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, MDD patients hospitalized between January 2013 and December 2020 were investigated using Electronic Health Records (EHR) data from Beijing Anding Hospital. The study enrolled 4138 MDD patients with suicidal ideation or behavior (MDS) and 3848 without (MDNS). Demographic data, clinical attributes, treatment approaches, disease burden, and re-hospitalization within one year of discharge were extracted and compared.



RESULTS: Patients in the MDS group were predominantly younger and female, exhibiting a higher prevalence of alcohol consumption, experiencing frequent life stress events, and having an earlier onset age. Re-hospitalizations within six months post-discharge in the MDS group were significantly higher than in the MDNS group (11.36% vs. 8.91%, p < 0.001). Moreover, a more considerable fraction of MDS patients underwent combined electroconvulsive therapy treatment (56.72% vs. 43.71%, p < 0.001). Approximately 38% of patients in both groups were prescribed two or more therapeutic regimes, and over 90% used antidepressants, either alone or combined. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were the predominant choice in both groups. Furthermore, antidepressants were often prescribed with antipsychotics or mood stabilizers. When medication alterations were necessary, the favoured options involved combination with antipsychotics or transitioning to alternative antidepressants. Yet, in the MDS group, following these initial modifications, the addition of mood stabilizers tended to be the more prioritized alternative.



CONCLUSIONS: MDD patients with suicidal ideation or behaviour displayed distinctive demographic and clinical features. They exhibited intricate treatment patterns, a pronounced burden of illness, and an increased likelihood of relapse.

Language: en