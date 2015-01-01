Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public education efforts to address and reduce potential harms from cannabis use in Arab countries are either slow or inexistent, and do not follow the steadily increasing trends of cannabis use in Arab youth. Several decades of research on substance use, it can be suggested that being aware of, and knowing about, psychosis risk related to cannabis can at least limit the consumption of the substance. Motivated by a lack of measures specifically designed to measure literacy about cannabis-related psychosis risk in younger populations, and based on an extensive literature review, we aimed to create and validate a new self-report scale to assess the construct, the Cannabis-related Psychosis Risk Literacy Scale (CPRL), in the Arabic language.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was carried-out during the period from September 2022 to June 2023, enrolling 1855 university students (mean age of 23.26 ± 4.96, 75.6% females) from three Arab countries (Egypt, Kuwait and Tunisia).



RESULTS: Starting from an initial pool of 20 items, both Exploratory Factor Analysis and Confirmatory Factor Analysis suggested that the remaining 8 items loaded into a single factor. The scale demonstrated good internal consistency, with both McDonald omega and Cronbach's alpha values exceeding 0.7 (omega = 0.85 / alpha = 0.85). The CPRL showed measurement invariance across gender and country at the configural, metric, and scalar levels. Concurrent validity of the CPRL was established by correlations with less favourable attitudes towards cannabis (r = -.14; p <.001). In addition, higher literacy levels were found in students who never used cannabis compared to lifetime users (4.18 ± 1.55 vs. 3.44 ± 1.20, t(1853) = 8.152, p <.001).



CONCLUSION: The newly developed CPRL scale offers a valid and reliable instrument for assessing and better understanding literacy about cannabis-related psychosis risk among Arabic-speaking young adults. We believe that this new scale is suitable as a screening tool of literacy, as an instrument for measuring the effect of public education interventions aimed at promoting cannabis-related psychosis risk literacy among young people, and as a research tool to facilitate future studies on the topic with a wider application.

Language: en