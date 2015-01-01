|
Fekih-Romdhane F, Alhuwailah A, Shuwiekh HAM, Stambouli M, Hakiri A, Cheour M, Loch AA, Hallit S. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e298.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38641784
BACKGROUND: Public education efforts to address and reduce potential harms from cannabis use in Arab countries are either slow or inexistent, and do not follow the steadily increasing trends of cannabis use in Arab youth. Several decades of research on substance use, it can be suggested that being aware of, and knowing about, psychosis risk related to cannabis can at least limit the consumption of the substance. Motivated by a lack of measures specifically designed to measure literacy about cannabis-related psychosis risk in younger populations, and based on an extensive literature review, we aimed to create and validate a new self-report scale to assess the construct, the Cannabis-related Psychosis Risk Literacy Scale (CPRL), in the Arabic language.
Cannabis; Cannabis-related psychosis risk; Literacy; Psychometric evaluation; Psychosis; Scale development