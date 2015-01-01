SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Konkoly Thege B, Kinzel E, Hartmann-Boyce J, Choy O. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2024; 20(2): e1400.

(Copyright © 2024, The Authors, Publisher John Wiley and Sons with the Campbell Collaboration)

10.1002/cl2.1400

38638327

PMC11024636

This is a protocol for a Campbell systematic review of intervention effectiveness. The goal of this systematic review is to answer the following questions based on the available empirical evidence: Are there nutritional interventions (dietary manipulation, fortification or supplementation) that can reduce excessive aggression towards others in children/youth? If yes, how strong is their effect and is there a difference among the three intervention types? Are there nutritional interventions that can reduce antisocial behaviors in children/youth? If yes, how strong is their effect and is there a difference among the intervention types? Are there nutritional interventions that can reduce violent offending in children/youth? If yes, how strong is their effect and is there a difference among the intervention types? Are there nutritional interventions that can reduce non-violent offending in children/youth? If yes, how strong is their effect and is there a difference among the intervention types? What implementation barriers and solutions to these exist in relation to the above nutritional interventions in children/youth?


