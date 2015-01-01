Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective case series.



OBJECTIVE: Describe the injury characteristics of ballistic fractures involving the atlantoaxial spine. SUMMARY OF BACKGROUND DATA: Civilian gunshot wounds to the spine are an increasingly common injury in the United States. Civilian studies have focused on ballistic injuries to the entire spine as opposed to a region-specific fashion. Only a single 10-patient case series investigating ballistic fractures to the upper cervical spine (C1 and C2) exists, leaving a large gap in the understanding of this injury complex.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed. Extracted data included patient demographics, neurological status on presentation, fracture morphology, assessment of stability, other associated injuries, and surgical procedures performed. Proportional analysis was performed to characterize the fractures and their associated neurological injuries.



RESULTS: Thirty-six patients were identified, with 86% being male with an average patient age of 30.0 ± 10.36 years (mean ± SD). Fracture morphology was characterized using proportional analysis. Initial neurological exams were either ASIA A or ASIA E, without any incomplete injuries noted. Patients who sustained a transcanal injury did not show any neurological improvement. The initial in-hospital mortality rate was 5.6%, with a 1-year mortality rate of 8.3%. There is a high incidence of associated vascular injury (66%) and mandible fracture (33%).



CONCLUSIONS: Ballistic penetrating trauma to the atlantoaxial spine often results in complex injury patterns necessitating multidisciplinary care with high rates of morbidity and mortality. If neurological deficits are present initially, they are often complete. Two thirds of patients sustained an associated vascular injury, which should be screened for with CT angiography.

