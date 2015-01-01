|
Debnath M, Chang J, Bhandari K, Nagy DJ, Insperger T, Milton JG, Ngu AHH. Front. Physiol. 2024; 15: e1334396.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38638278
INTRODUCTION: There is increasing interest in developing mathematical and computational models to forecast adverse events in physiological systems. Examples include falls, the onset of fatal cardiac arrhythmias, and adverse surgical outcomes. However, the dynamics of physiological systems are known to be exceedingly complex and perhaps even chaotic. Since no model can be perfect, it becomes important to understand how forecasting can be improved, especially when training data is limited. An adverse event that can be readily studied in the laboratory is the occurrence of stick falls when humans attempt to balance a stick on their fingertips. Over the last 20 years, this task has been extensively investigated experimentally, and presently detailed mathematical models are available.
Language: en
adverse events; forecast; long short-term memory; micro-chaotic systems; physics-inspired physiological model; pole balancing; synthetic data; transfer learning