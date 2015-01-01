Abstract

In order to investigate the effects of a flag rugby game programs on the development of gross motor skills and physical fitness in 5-6 year old preschool children. An overall random sampling method was adopted to select 56 preschoolers aged 5-6 years from class A and class B,class A was the ExG (28) implemented a flag rugby games intervention program,and class B was the ConG (28) implemented a regular physical education program,with a 12-week intervention period.The content and requirements of the experimental intervention program were determined through a systematic analysis method, and the subjects' gross motor skills level was tested using the TGMD-3, and their physical fitness level was measured using China's fifth national physical fitness monitoring of early childhood (3-6 years) component.Experimental data were statistically analyzed using independent samples t-test, paired samples t-test, and repeated measures ANOVA test.After 12 weeks of practice, 1）We found that the ExG outperformed the ConG in Skip,One hand stationary dribble, Overhand throw, Underhand throw, Forehand strike of self-bounced,Kick a stationary ball, Total object control subject score, Total gross motor score test results with significant differences (p < 0.05).The ExG differed significantly (p < 0.01) in Grip strength, Stand long jump,Sit forward bend, Continuous jump on both feet,15 m obstacle run,Walk the balance beam, while the ConG differed significantly (p < 0.05) only in Continuous jump on both feet,15 m obstacle run and Stand long jump.2）We also found gender differences in gross motor skills and Physical fitness test results, this difference is manifested in boys outperformed girls in Total object control subject Score, Grip strength and 15 m obstacle run with significant difference (p < 0.05), girls outperformed boys in Sit forward bend with significant difference (p < 0.05).The 12-week flag rugby game programs improved gross motor skills and physical fitness levels of 5-6 year old preschoolers more comprehensively than the regular program, and we recommend the purposeful and organized promotion of a flag rugby game programs in the physical activity curriculum for 5-6 year old preschoolers.

