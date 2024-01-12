SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carreiras D, Castilho P, Cunha M. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2024; 1-12.

(Copyright © 2024, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)

10.2989/17280583.2023.2289607

38638074

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a vulnerable developmental stage for the onset of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and borderline features, which are related psychological phenomena. Self-compassion reflects a sensitivity to own suffering and a motivation to relieve it, consisting of a more positive and beneficial self-to-self relationship. The aim of the present study was to test the effect of self-compassion between borderline features at baseline and six months with a sample of adolescents with a history of NSSI.

METHODS: At assessment wave one, participants were 139 Portuguese adolescents with an NSSI history (mean age = 15.52 years, SD = 0.87). Of these, 87 were re-assessed six months later (mean age = 15.46 years, SD = 0.86). Data were analysed through SPSS and PROCESS Macro.

RESULTS: The moderation model explained 56% of borderline features six months later, and the interaction between initial borderline features and the low and medium levels of self-compassion was significant. Youth with lower initial borderline features presented higher borderline features six months later if they had low self-compassion.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that among adolescents with a history of NSSI, those with lower levels of self-compassion tend to exhibit higher borderline features in six-month when compared to their peers with higher levels of self-compassion. This observation emphasises the potential beneficial effect of self-compassion within this population.


Language: en

adolescence; borderline symptoms; longitudinal analysis; self-harm; youth

