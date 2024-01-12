|
Citation
|
Carreiras D, Castilho P, Cunha M. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2024; 1-12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38638074
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a vulnerable developmental stage for the onset of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and borderline features, which are related psychological phenomena. Self-compassion reflects a sensitivity to own suffering and a motivation to relieve it, consisting of a more positive and beneficial self-to-self relationship. The aim of the present study was to test the effect of self-compassion between borderline features at baseline and six months with a sample of adolescents with a history of NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; borderline symptoms; longitudinal analysis; self-harm; youth