Abstract

A smoothbore musket firing a round ball was the primary weapon of the infantry from the 16th to mid 19th century. Musket ball injuries are thus relatively common when archaeological remains of battlefield victims from that period are studied. Several experimental studies have focused on terminal ballistics of a musket ball. In addition, there is a good supply of historical records directly from the battlefield and military hospitals. Studies and historical records have both concluded that head injuries are among the most lethal types of musket ball damage. In this study we utilized modern day research methods, including Synbone ballistic skull phantoms and computed tomography (CT) imaging, to examine more closely the head injuries and tissue damage caused by a musket ball. We were especially interested to observe how different musket ball velocities and shooting distances would influence bone and soft tissue defects. Our experiments clearly demonstrated that musket ball was a lethal projectile even from a longer distance. Already at low velocities, the musket ball perforated through the skull. Velocity also influenced the appearance of entrance and exit wounds. CT imaging provided us with a three-dimensional view of the wound channel, skull fragments and lead remnants inside the skull phantom. According to our findings, musket ball velocity influenced defect size and cavitation. In addition, velocity influenced the size and distribution of skull fragments and lead remnants in the wound channel. Combining all these aspects could aid us in studies of archaeological musket ball victims. In particular, they could help us to estimate the shooting distance and shed light on the potential course of events in the battlefield.

Language: en