|
Citation
|
Gupta P, Jindal M, Garg S, Garg K. Malays. Orthop. J. 2024; 18(1): 84-90.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Malaysian Orthopedic Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38638651
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) remain an important health problem. PNIs mostly affect young men as this age group is mostly involved in road traffic accidents and other injuries at workplace. PNI can occur from foreign bodies like metal chips while working in industries using lathe machines. Among PNI's, injuries to the ulnar nerve, the brachial plexus and the median nerve are the most frequent lesions encountered.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
foreign bodies; lathe machines and metallic chips