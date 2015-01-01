Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) remain an important health problem. PNIs mostly affect young men as this age group is mostly involved in road traffic accidents and other injuries at workplace. PNI can occur from foreign bodies like metal chips while working in industries using lathe machines. Among PNI's, injuries to the ulnar nerve, the brachial plexus and the median nerve are the most frequent lesions encountered.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This presentation is on a series of 18 cases of nerve injuries among industrial workers located from finger level up to the arm excluding the brachial plexus due to metallic foreign bodies entering while operating lathe machines over a period of two years with patients being followed-up over a one year period.



RESULTS: Mean age in this series was 31.3 years with age range 16-40 years and all were males. Two patients had more than one nerve involvement and one patient had associated vascular injury. All the patients showed functional improvement. Most common nerve injured was median nerve. Most common site for nerve injury was forearm. Combined lesions most commonly involved the ulnar and median nerves.



CONCLUSION: Social cost of traumatic peripheral nerve injuries is significant since it has a higher incidence in young, previously healthy, and economically active people.

Language: en