Abstract

Taiwan is one of the countries with the highest motorcycle per capita globally, and motorcycle crashes are predominant among traffic crashes. This study examines the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions on motorcycle crashes. We analyzed the trend of motorcycle crashes in Taipei City from 2019 to 2020 using the dataset provided by the Department of Transportation, Taipei City Government, Taiwan. We found 47,108 and 51,441 motorcycle crashes in 2019 and 2020, involving 61,141 and 67,093 motorcycles, respectively. Mopeds had the highest risk in 2020, followed by heavy motorcycles [≥550 cubic capacity (cc)] and scooters compared to 2019. Food delivery motorcycle crashes increased for scooters (0.93% in 2019 to 3.45% in 2020, P < .0001) and heavy motorcycles (250 < cc < 550) (0.90% in 2019 to 3.38% in 2020, P < .0001). While fatalities remained under 1%, 30% to 51% of motorcyclists sustained injuries. Food delivery with scooters or heavy motorcycles (250 < cc < 550) was significantly associated with motorcyclist injuries and deaths. Compared with 2019, the adjusted odds ratios of motorcyclist injuries and deaths in 2020 were 1.43 (95% confidence interval = 1.05-1.94) for heavy motorcycles (≥550 cc) and 1.07 (95% confidence interval = 1.04-1.09) for scooters. This study shows that coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions was associated with elevated risks of crashes, injuries, and deaths among motorcyclists, reflecting the general preference for private transport over public transport. The popularity of food delivery services also contributed to increased motorcycle crashes.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en