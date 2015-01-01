|
Citation
|
En-Hua Wang J, Simon NG, Brownstein MJ, Maibach HT, Maibach J, Anderson KE. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 2024; 123: e106087.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38640832
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Irritability, a common neuropsychiatric symptom in Huntington's disease (HD), lacks a standardized measurement. The Irritability Scale (IS), tailored for HD, has patient and informant versions, but variable interrater agreement has been reported frequently in previous studies. To enhance the clinical utility of the IS, this study aimed to identify the most reliable components estimating the underlying construct and develop a shortened version for time-limited contexts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Huntington's disease; Irritability; Neuropsychiatric