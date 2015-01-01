Abstract

The article presents comprehensive medical statistical analysis of indicators and causes of mortality of children population of the Russian Federation in 2017-2021. It is emphasized that in Russia, in conditions of extremely unfavorable demographic situation, the hyper actual task is to preserve life of every child. It is demonstrated that crucial role in mortality of children population is played by not only infant mortality and mortality of children aged 1-4 years, but also by mortality of children of older ages. The children population mortality still keeps gender and residence differences. The problem of reliable registration of infant mortality is to be revisited since part of newborns born alive are classified after birth as stillborn. Beginning from 2018, the first place was taken by the class "Injuries, poisonings and some other consequences of external causes" driving back the class "Individual conditions occurring in perinatal period". Thus, measures of preventing negative impact of social factors on children health continue to be an important component of modern system of health care of children population. The directions of measures reducing children mortality in Russia are proposed.

Language: ru