Abstract

Assessing the number of past suicide attempts is vital in clinical and research settings, as it is a significant variable in assessing suicide risk. This study sought to compare the accuracy of the C-SSRS and the BSS in reporting past suicide attempts in schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Six hundred participants were recruited from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, and completed the BSS and C-SSRS. A medical chart review was performed to determine the number of past suicide attempts. In addition, receiver operating characteristic curves were generated to compare the accuracy of both tests under various stratifications. Based on our findings, there were no significant differences (P = 0.8977) between the BSS and CSSRS in detecting a history of past suicide attempts. The BSS exhibited a sensitivity of 0.847 and a specificity of 0.841, while the C-SSRS had a slightly lower sensitivity of 0.795 and a slightly higher specificity of 0.889. Additionally, repeating the analysis to determine the accuracy of detecting multiple past suicide attempts, the BSS demonstrated a sensitivity of 0.704 and a specificity of 0.959, whereas the C-SSRS had a sensitivity of 0.787 and a specificity of 0.927. We further contrasted the two scales, stratified by different demographic variables such as age and sex. The accuracy of both tools, which is defined as the ability to identify true positive cases while minimizing false positives, increased as age increased, but these differences were not statistically significant. Therefore, both tools show a high level of accuracy in reporting past suicide attempt history and should be utilized to fit the specific needs of the research or clinical teams. These findings can inform clinical practice and future research, highlighting the importance of selecting assessment tools that fit the population's needs and context.

