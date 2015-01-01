|
Korinek K, Zimmer Z, Teerawichitchainan B, Young Y, Cao Manh L, Toan TK. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 349: e116800.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38640743
Although Alzheimer's Disease is a leading cause of death in Vietnam and other post-conflict, low- and middle-income countries, aside from studies of veterans in western populations, research on war-related violence and deprivation as risk factors for cognitive disorders remains sparse. Using data from the Vietnam Health and Aging Study, which relied upon a multistage probability sample of 2447 older adults residing in districts of northern Vietnam differentially exposed to wartime bombing and numerous war-related stressors, this paper investigates associations between early-life war-related stressors and later-life cognitive function in a cohort whose transition to adulthood took place during the American-Vietnam War. Relationships among experiences of severe childhood hunger, war-related violence and environmental hardships, military service, and cognitive function in an analytical sample of 2162 Vietnamese older adults are estimated using quantile regression. Cognitive function is assessed by a modified Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score. Analyses also address posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), cardiovascular health, and health behaviors as potential mediators between early life war-related stressors and current cognitive function.
