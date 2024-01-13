Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence within nighttime entertainment districts (NEDs) has been blamed on problematic masculinity and has predominantly been attributed to excessive alcohol intake and steroid use in men. In this report we conducted two studies to: (1) ascertain whether researchers could act as third-party raters of body weight and muscle mass in NED patrons; and (2) to examine the relationship between body self-image, inebriation, alcohol preloading behaviors and drug use in the NEDs.



METHODS: Study 1 employed an observational approach to establish inter-rater reliability for ratings of muscle mass and weight. In Study 2 data (n = 2,745) were collected through breathalyzing and questionnaires to examine individuals' self-image and drinking and drug-taking behaviors.



RESULTS: Participants' self-ratings of muscle and weight significantly differed from researchers' ratings, with males perceiving themselves as less muscular and females perceiving themselves as heavier. Perceived weight and muscle size did not relate to alcohol levels, but an interaction was found for female steroid users who perceived themselves as less muscular.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicated a distortion in participants' perceived body image, with a desire for muscularity among both males and females. These results underscore the complex interplay between self-perception, societal ideals, and drug use in young NED patrons.

