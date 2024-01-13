|
Devilly GJ, Wilkinson P, Allen C, Piatkowski T. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; 1-13.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38640402
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence within nighttime entertainment districts (NEDs) has been blamed on problematic masculinity and has predominantly been attributed to excessive alcohol intake and steroid use in men. In this report we conducted two studies to: (1) ascertain whether researchers could act as third-party raters of body weight and muscle mass in NED patrons; and (2) to examine the relationship between body self-image, inebriation, alcohol preloading behaviors and drug use in the NEDs.
Alcohol use; gender differences; hyper masculinity & femininity; preloading; steroids