|
Citation
|
Etzersdorfer E. Z. Gerontol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Suizidprävention im Alter Bedeutung depressiver Störungen und Implikationen für die Diskussion um den assistierten Suizid
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38639822
|
Abstract
|
This article gives an overview of possibilities for suicide prevention in old age, with an emphasis on depression. A broad range of approaches are available, which are described differentiated into universal, selective and indicated strategies. In Germany the working group "Old people" of the National Suicide Prevention Program (NaSPro) has worked out these strategies in a differentiated way and with respect to the international discussions. The influence of the debate on assisted suicide and the influence of cognitive changes on suicidal ideation in old age are discussed. A further large need for concrete measures and also the presence of large gaps in the care structures are determined.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Assisted suicide; Cognitive dysfunction; Depression; Health care seeking behavior; Suicidal ideation