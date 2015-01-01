Abstract

This article gives an overview of possibilities for suicide prevention in old age, with an emphasis on depression. A broad range of approaches are available, which are described differentiated into universal, selective and indicated strategies. In Germany the working group "Old people" of the National Suicide Prevention Program (NaSPro) has worked out these strategies in a differentiated way and with respect to the international discussions. The influence of the debate on assisted suicide and the influence of cognitive changes on suicidal ideation in old age are discussed. A further large need for concrete measures and also the presence of large gaps in the care structures are determined.



Die Arbeit gibt eine Übersicht über suizidpräventive Möglichkeiten, mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Depressionen, im Alter. Es gibt eine Fülle unterschiedlicher Ansätze, die, unterschieden nach universellen, selektiven und indizierten Strategien, beschrieben werden und in Deutschland durch die Arbeitsgruppe "Alte Menschen" im Nationalen Suizidpräventionsprogramm (NaSPro) sehr differenziert und bezugnehmend auf die internationalen Diskussionen herausgearbeitet wurden. Der Einfluss der Debatten um assistierten Suizid und der Einfluss kognitiver Veränderungen auf Suizidalität im Alter werden diskutiert. Ein weiterer großer Bedarf an konkreten Maßnahmen sowie auch das Vorliegen großer Lücken in den Versorgungsstrukturen werden festgestellt.

