SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

David JD. Br. J. Criminol. 2023; 63(2): 511-528.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/bjc/azac028

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines variations in people's perceptions of crime and safety across urban, rural and remote communities, with relative geographical isolation as the defining feature of rurality. Using data from a 2014 representative survey of the Canadian population, our findings suggest that these perceptions are much more nuanced than previously considered. While they tend to be more favourable in rural areas than urban areas, citizen perceptions begin to deteriorate with the relative geographical isolation of communities. In the country's most remote regions, these perceptions are estimated to be even poorer than in urban areas. In sum, rural and remote communities are not the idealized settings so often portrayed in public and academic work.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print