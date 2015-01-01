Abstract

Drawing on focus group and interview data, this paper examines how race and social class intersect with gender to inform Canadian women's responses to police-produced gendered crime-prevention messaging. I position women's enactments of institutionally endorsed crime-prevention strategies as a resource for the successful achievement of femininity, and I consider how intersecting social statuses shape how women do crime prevention. Focus group dialogue reveals three orientations to police crime-prevention messaging: resentment, pragmatism and gratitude. Across orientations, women strategically enact state imperatives to meet their own agentic ends. By identifying crime prevention as a resource for achieving femininity and highlighting racialized and classed dimensions in women's gender performances, this research enriches extant literature on crime prevention and femininities.

Language: en