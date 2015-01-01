|
Citation
|
Huber AR. Br. J. Criminol. 2023; 63(4): 967-983.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article offers an in-depth examination of user motivations and misogynistic online cultures drawing on data collected from two websites that openly condone the sharing and viewing of non-consensually shared sexual images. Analysed using a feminist lens, findings show significant cultural differences and motivations for engagement across the two websites indicating that these online spaces should not be understood as homogenous.
Language: en