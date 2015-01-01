|
Williams ML, Sutherland A, Roy-Chowdhury V, Loke T, Cullen A, Sloan L, Burnap P, Giannasi P. Br. J. Criminol. 2023; 63(4): 1003-1023.
(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
This paper examines possible mechanisms behind the spike in racially or religiously-aggravated (RR) offences after the Brexit vote. It adds to the current literature in five significant ways: (1) it provides the first Brexit-related RR hate crime comparison between England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; (2) it reports on results from a national-level panel model that adds to the debate in the literature on whether pro-leave or pro-remain areas saw greater increases hate crimes; (3) it assesses the role of demographic characterises on the variation in hate crime; (4) it compares the effect of the vote with other 'trigger events'; and (5) it uses social media data to control for variation in hate crime victim and witness reporting.
