Abstract

Counterfeit aircraft parts are among the most well-known counterfeits and pose a significant risk to public safety. It is estimated that as much as 10% of the legal market for aircraft parts are counterfeits and the presence of these parts on commercial aircraft are more commonplace than many people realise. Yet, criminological research on this pressing issue is remarkably scarce. Informed by accounts from specialised and highly knowledgeable actors embedded in the aviation industry, this paper aims to explore how counterfeit and unapproved parts enter the legitimate supply chain and what factors drive or motivate their circulation and use.

