Citation
Andersen SN. Br. J. Criminol. 2024; 64(2): 308-325.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The population heterogeneity argument links criminality to time-stable individual traits and suggests that criminal justice system involvements exert no independent influence on criminal behaviour. This study directly tests this postulation by estimating the relationship between police involvement and subsequent delinquency in an individual fixed effects design. The analysis relies on five waves of longitudinal data on self-reported delinquency and administrative data on police contacts.
Language: en