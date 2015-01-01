Abstract

Dental traumas in sports are common and have physical, social, psychological, and economic impacts. The aim of this study was to determine, through a systematic review, the prevalence of dental trauma in contact and non-contact sports. This review was submitted to PROSPERO (CRD42023421206). Included studies addressed the prevalence of dental trauma in young athletes and adults above 18 years, excluding reviews, editorials, symposiums, or those evaluating athletes under 18 years. A literature search was conducted using the databases PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Embase, LIVIVO, SPORTDiscus, Dentistry & Oral Sciences Source (via EBSCO), and Lilacs and BBO, as well as gray literature. Bias risk was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute's Critical Appraisal Checklist. Data were synthesized considering study characteristics, population, sport, and outcomes. R Statistics software was used for all meta-analyses. A total of 1707 articles were identified. After applying eligibility criteria, eight were selected. Three studies, not previously observed, were later added after reading four systematic reviews on a similar topic. Fourteen contact sports and five non-contact sports were analyzed. The prevalence of dental trauma was 11.38% in contact sports and 5.24% in non-contact sports. Regardless of the type of sport, athletes face risks of dental trauma, with contact sports showing higher prevalence. The use of mouthguards is essential across all contact and non-contact sports as a preventive measure.

