Abstract

Epistemic uncertainty in data-driven landslide susceptibility assessment often tends to be increased by the limited accuracy of an individual model, as well as uncertainties associated with the selection of non-landslide samples. To address these issues, this paper centers on the landslide disaster in Ji'an City, China, and proposes a heterogeneous ensemble learning method incorporating frequency ratio (FR) and semi-supervised sample expansion. Based on the superimposed results of 12 environmental factor frequency ratios (FFR), non-landslide samples were selected and input into light gradient boosting machine (LightGBM), random forest (RF), and convolutional neural network (CNN) models for prediction along with historical landslide samples. The predicted probability values are integrated by four heterogeneous ensemble strategies to expand samples from high-confidence results. The model's performance is evaluated using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), partition frequency ratio (PFR), and other verification methods. The results demonstrate that the negative sample based on FFR sampling is more accurate than the random sampling method, and the FR-SSELR model based on frequency ratio sampling and semi-supervised ensemble strategy exhibits the highest performance (AUC = 0.971, ACC = 0.941). A more reasonable landslide susceptibility map was drawn based on this model, with the lowest percentage of landslides in the low and very low susceptibility zones (sum of PFR = 0.194), as well as the highest percentage of landslides in the high and very high susceptibility zones (sum of PFR = 6.800). Furthermore, the FR-SSELR model improved economic benefits by 3.82-14.2%, offering valuable guidance for decision-making regarding landslide management and the sustainability of Ji'an City.

Language: en