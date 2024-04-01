|
Rainbow C, Tatnell R, Blashki G, Melvin GA. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38642900
BACKGROUND: Suicide safety plans can improve suicide-related coping skills and reduce suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs). However, little is known about their use and impact outside of treatment settings, where most suicidal crises will occur. The current study explored the prevalence of safety plan use among an online sample of help-seekers with lifetime STBs, and whether STBs and suicide-related coping differed between those with and without safety plans. An exploratory aim was to investigate barriers to safety plan use.
Language: en
Help-seeking behaviour; Safety planning; Suicidal ideation; Suicide prevention; Suicide-related coping