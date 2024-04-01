Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women's mental health during the perinatal period is a major public health problem in Pakistan. Many challenges and competing priorities prevent progress to address the large treatment gap. Aim To quantify the long-term impacts of untreated perinatal depression and anxiety in economic terms, thus highlighting its overall burden based on country-specific evidence.



METHODS: Cost estimates were generated for a hypothetical cohort of women giving birth in 2017, and their children. Women and children experiencing adverse events linked to perinatal mental health problems were modelled over 40 years. Costs assigned to adverse events included were those linked to losses in quantity and quality-of-life, productivity, and healthcare-related expenditure. Present values were derived using a discount rate of 3 %. Data were taken from published cohort studies, as well as from sources of population, economic and health indicators.



RESULTS: The total costs were $16.5 billion for the cohort and $2680 per woman giving birth. The by far largest proportion referred to quality-of-life losses ($15.8 billion). Productivity losses and out-of-pocket expenditure made up only a small proportion of the costs, due to low wages and market prices. When the costs of maternal suicide were included, total costs increased to $16.6 billion. LIMITATIONS: Important evidence gaps prevented the inclusion of all cost consequences linked to perinatal mental health problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Total national costs are much higher compared with those in other, higher middle-income countries, reflecting the excessive disease burden. This study is an important first step to inform resource allocations.

