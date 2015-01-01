|
Solberg MA, Kurzer JAMJ. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38641992
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are known determinants of negative health outcomes. Sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals have higher ACE scores than non-SGM individuals. The SGM-ACE scale was developed to better assess this population but is not yet validated in SGM subgroups. AIMS: This study aims to validate the sexual and gender minority adverse childhood experiences (SGM-ACE) scale among sexual minority men (SMM) and sexual minority women (SMW), while testing measurement invariance across both groups.
adverse childhood experiences; psychometric; sexual and gender minority; sexual minority