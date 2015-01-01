Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are known determinants of negative health outcomes. Sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals have higher ACE scores than non-SGM individuals. The SGM-ACE scale was developed to better assess this population but is not yet validated in SGM subgroups. AIMS: This study aims to validate the sexual and gender minority adverse childhood experiences (SGM-ACE) scale among sexual minority men (SMM) and sexual minority women (SMW), while testing measurement invariance across both groups.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey included 530 sexual minority adults (265 men, 265 women) in the United States. Cronbach's alpha established internal consistency reliability. Validity was assessed via confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) for the SGM-ACE's theoretical structure and Pearson's correlations for concurrent validity with substance use outcomes (alcohol, cannabis, and drugs). Multigroup structural equation modeling (SEM) determined measurement invariance between SMM and SMW.



RESULTS: The CFA of the original model exhibited good fit. Fit was improved after removing the institutionalization item, chi-square (χ(2)) = 14.26, degrees of freedom (df) = 9, p = 0.113, minimum discrepancy (CMIN/df) = 1.59, comparative fit index (CFI) = 0.99, root mean square error of approximation (RMSEA) = 0.03, 90% confidence interval (CI): (0.00-0.06), and standardized root mean square residual (SRMR) = 0.02. Internal consistency reliability was established (α = 0.78). SGM-ACE exhibited weak, yet significant relationships with each substance use outcome. Multigroup SEM indicated measurement invariance between SMM and SMW.



CONCLUSION: This study provides psychometric validation of the SGM-ACE, establishing measurement invariance between SMM and SMW. Future research should explore its utility in diverse SGM minority subgroups.

