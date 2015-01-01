Abstract

Dating violence (DV) is a social problem that affects adolescents worldwide. Prevalence figures show that this type of violence is starting at an increasingly younger age, which is why it is important to study attitudes toward DV, as they are an important risk factor. Victim-blaming attitudes justify this type of violence by excusing perpetrators and blaming victims. The present study aimed to validate an instrument developed to assess victim-blaming attitudes in DV cases among the adolescent population: The Adolescent Dating Violence Victim-Blaming Attitudes Scale (ADV-VBA). Two samples of high school students were recruited using a two-stage stratified sampling by conglomerates, one consisting of 758 adolescents (48% females) and the other of 160 (50% females), whose ages ranged from 12 to 18 years. We found that this instrument presented good reliability and validity evidence, showing good internal consistency, a clear one-factor latent structure, and a close relation to other related constructs, such as ambivalent sexism and perpetration and victimization of DV. We also found that items did not present differential item functioning across gender and the instrument was especially informative for assessing moderate to high levels of victim-blaming attitudes. A short five-item version is also presented for use when time and space constraints exist. Our results indicate that the ADV-VBA scale is a psychometrically sound measure to assess victim-blaming attitudes in cases of adolescent DV.

Language: en