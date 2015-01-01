Abstract

This study aimed to understand parents' process of centering their child's interpersonal traumatic event in their lives post-disclosure. Specifically, how it informed their understanding of themselves, their lives, and the world. This phenomenon of centering a traumatic event in one's life is termed event centrality and has not been previously applied to qualitative research or this population. Participants were 17 primary caregivers (14 maternal caregivers and 3 paternal caregivers) of 27 victims of child interpersonal trauma (14 males and 13 females) located in Canada. The age of participants ranged from 35 to 75 years (average = 54.5 years) and majority self-identified as Caucasian (70.6%). Grounded theory was used to analyze the data. The resulting model was labeled Vicarious Event Centralization and Decentralization, indicating that parents center their child's interpersonal trauma across many areas of their lives, which orients them to focus on protecting and healing the child. After the child's functioning improves, parents are then able to reorient to life beyond the trauma, representing decentralization. The grounded theory consists of three phases: Centralization, Decentralization Gateway, and Decentralization. These results illustrate that parents' centralization of the trauma may be an adaptive mechanism that promotes child recovery, which in turn allows parents to begin to decentralize the trauma and move toward recovery. This study supports that parents are affected by their child's trauma in a myriad of ways and require unique services to address their needs. This study can help practitioners understand the post-trauma experience for parents and target areas likely to increase recovery.

