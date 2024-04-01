Abstract

This study aimed to explore the predictors of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in women who have recently experienced sexual assault, by examining psychological and neurophysiological factors using a prospective design with resting-state electroencephalogram (EEG) functional connectivity. The study enrolled 33 women who had been recently traumatized by sexual assault and conducted assessments within a month of the trauma. These survivors were evaluated for PTSD three months later and were classified into two groups: PTSD positive (n = 12) and PTSD negative (n = 21). They were compared to two control groups comprising women who had not experienced any extremely traumatic events: 25 with depression and 25 healthy controls. The evaluation focused on resting-state EEG functional connectivity within default mode network (DMN) using small-worldness (SW), based on graph theory. We also assessed self-reported levels of depression, anxiety, anger, and executive functions. The findings indicated that survivors who developed PTSD three months post-trauma exhibited higher anxiety levels and reduced DMN SW in the beta 3 frequency, compared to those who did not develop PTSD. Contrary to expectations, survivors without PTSD showed decreased executive functioning and lower prefrontal centrality compared to those with PTSD. This study underscores the importance of early assessment and intervention for sexual assault survivors at risk of developing PTSD.

