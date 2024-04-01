Abstract

Insomnia symptoms have been shown to be associated with suicide ideation/behavior. However, the underlying mechanism is unclear and studies on protective factors that might mitigate the association between sleep-related problems and suicide ideation/behavior are largely missing. On this background the aim of the current study was to investigate, whether positive mental health (PMH) accounts for the association between insomnia symptoms and suicidal ideation/behavior. A total of 913 participants (72.2% women; age: M(SD) = 25.91 (7.08)) completed measures on insomnia symptoms, PMH and suicide ideation/behavior via an online survey. The results reveal a significant association between insomnia symptoms and PMH. Both variables were significantly linked to lifetime suicide ideation/behavior and 12-month suicide ideation. Moreover, the association between insomnia symptoms and suicide-related outcomes was significantly mitigated by PMH. The current findings complement previous studies on the association between insomnia symptoms and suicide ideation/behavior. Furthermore, they demonstrate that PMH can mitigate the risk of suicide-related outcomes. Therapeutic intervention targeting insomnia symptoms and fostering PMH might be useful in the prevention of suicide ideation/behavior.

