Abstract

Cumulative trauma is usually devastating and can lead to severe psychological consequences, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Exposure to various types of traumas, particularly during childhood, can be even more deleterious than the sheer number of events experienced. This epidemiological study is the first to investigate the impact of discrete childhood traumatic exposure on the risk of developing lifetime PTSD in a representative sample of the general population of the two biggest Brazilian cities. Participants were aged between 15 and 75 years old, living in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who had experienced traumatic events (N = 3,231). The PTSD diagnosis was assessed using the DSM-IV criteria through the version 2.1 of Composite International Diagnostic Interview. To operationalize childhood cumulative trauma, we considered the sum of 15 different childhood trauma categories that occurred before PTSD onset. The final multivariate logistic regression model indicated a strong relationship between the number of discrete types of childhood traumas and the likelihood of the lifetime PTSD development. The lifetime PTSD risk increased 28 % with each different type of childhood trauma when adjusted by confounds. Our study strengthens the evidence associating childhood cumulative trauma to increased lifetime PTSD risk.

Language: en