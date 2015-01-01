Abstract

Heat waves pose a substantial and increasing risk to public health. Heat health early warning systems (HHEWSs) and response plans are increasingly being adopted to alert people to the health risks posed by days of extreme heat and recommend protective behaviors. However, evidence regarding the effectiveness of HHEWSs remains limited. We examined the impact of heat wave naming on heat-related beliefs and behaviors to ascertain the potential effectiveness of heat wave naming as a heat health risk communication and management tool. Specifically, we surveyed members of the public exposed to the proMETEO Sevilla HHEWS messaging campaign which in the summer of 2022 applied a name to heat waves considered to pose the greatest risk to public health. During the heat season we evaluated, the proMETEO Sevilla HHEWS campaign applied a name to one heat wave, heat wave "Zoe". Our analysis of the post-survey of 2022 adults indicated that the 6% of participants who recalled the name Zoe unaided reported greater engagement in heat wave safety behaviors and more positive beliefs about naming heat waves and their local governments' heat wave response. These results provide initial evidence for potential utility in naming heat waves as part of HHEWSs and HAPs.

Language: en