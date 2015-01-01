Abstract

This study explores the bidirectional association between multimorbidity and falls in Chinese middle-aged and elderly adults. Participants aged 45 and above from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study were included. Binary logistic regression assessed the impact of chronic conditions on fall incidence (stage I), while multinomial logistic regression examined the relationship between baseline falls and multimorbidity (stage II). The fully adjusted odds ratios (ORs) for one, two, or three or more chronic conditions were 1.34, 1.65, and 2.02, respectively. Among participants without baseline falls, 28.61% developed two or more chronic conditions during follow-up, compared to 37.4% of those with a history of falls. Fully adjusted ORs for one, two, or three or more chronic conditions in those with a history of falls were 1.21, 1.38 and 1.70, respectively. The bidirectional relationship held in sensitivity and subgroup analyses. A bidirectional relationship exists between multimorbidity and falls in Chinese middle-aged and elderly adults. Strengthening chronic condition screening and treatment in primary healthcare may reduce falls risk, and prioritizing fall prevention and intervention in daily life is recommended.

