Abstract

The Safe Operating Envelope (SOE) combined with Short-Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) performance is an essential consideration of a light aircraft carrier for design of hull shape with excellent seakeeping performance in terms of naval air operations as well as traditional naval ship missions such as Transit and Patrol (TAP), and Replenishment at Sea (RAS) and so on. A variety of procedures are systematically combined to determine SOE considering rather complicated missions associated with operation of aircraft onboard.BRThe evaluation of take-off and landing safety missions onboard should consider wind effect on deck and severer seakeeping indices and standards compared with conventional naval ships. In order to support take-off and landing missions, various support activities of the crews are required. So, additional evaluation is needed for indicators such as MSI(Motion sickness Index) and MII(Motion Induced Interruptions), which are quantitative indicators of work ability that appear as a result of motion response. BRIn this study, a standard procedure is developed including the seaworthiness performance indicators, standards, and evaluation procedures that should be considered during design of STOVL aircraft carrier. Analysis results are discussed in terns of air-wake on deck as well as seakeeping indices associated with design parameter changes in view of conceptual design of a light aircraft carrier.

Language: ko